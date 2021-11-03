Seed inspectors appointed

LAHORE: The federal government has appointed inspectors to regulate seed business across the country. About 37 seed inspectors have been appointed in Punjab, nine in Sindh, six in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and two in Balochistan province. According to a notification issued by the Federal Seed Certification and Registration Department (FSCRD), in supersession of all previous notifications and in exercise of powers conferred under Section 19 of the Seed Act 1976, the FSCRD director general has ordered appointment of officers as seed inspectors.
