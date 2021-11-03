 
Wednesday November 03, 2021
Rangers sector commander, CCPO inquire after injured cops

By Our Correspondent
November 03, 2021
LAHORE: Sector Commander Sutlej Rangers and CCPO Tuesday visited Mayo Hospital and inquired after the injured police officers and officials.

They presented bouquets of flowers, sweets and cheques to the under treatment policemen and prayed for their early recovery. They informed them about brutal torture by the proscribed party activists. The officers lauded the services of brave policemen and talked to their family members and highly acknowledged their services.