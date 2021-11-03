Rangers sector commander, CCPO inquire after injured cops

LAHORE: Sector Commander Sutlej Rangers and CCPO Tuesday visited Mayo Hospital and inquired after the injured police officers and officials.
They presented bouquets of flowers, sweets and cheques to the under treatment policemen and prayed for their early recovery. They informed them about brutal torture by the proscribed party activists. The officers lauded the services of brave policemen and talked to their family members and highly acknowledged their services.
PESHAWAR: The Frontier Foundation Hematology Services on Tuesday organised camps in different areas of the city to...
KABUL: Following remarks by the former US envoy for Afghan peace Zalmay Khalilzad over the failure of the Afghan peace...
SUKKUR: Journalist Mansoor Mirani was buried in Ghulam Ali Shah graveyard near Pir Jo Goth in Khairpur on Tuesday. In...
SUKKUR: The Larkana Awami Ettehad , a religious and political coalition carried out a protest rally and staged a...
SUKKUR: Chairman Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party Dr Qadir Magsi has said the people are fed up with inflation and...
OKARA: Two dacoits were killed during a police ‘encounter’ here. On a tip-off, A-Division police received an...