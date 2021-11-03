Eden fraud case: Dr Amjad’s widow moves court for plea bargain with NAB

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday adjourned the hearing on the multi-billion Eden Housing fraud case after an application was moved before the court by the widow of the main accused late Dr Amjad, for seeking time to strike a plea bargain with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).
The counsel of the widow of late Dr Amjad appeared before the court and requested to grant some time to his clients as they were going for a plea bargain with the NAB. The court, after receiving a plea of late Amjad’s family, adjourned the hearing by November 16.
Previously, the court had issued orders for auctioning properties of owners of the Eden Housing project, late Dr Amjad and Murtaza Amjad, son-in-law of former Chief Justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry and others.
PESHAWAR: The Frontier Foundation Hematology Services on Tuesday organised camps in different areas of the city to...
KABUL: Following remarks by the former US envoy for Afghan peace Zalmay Khalilzad over the failure of the Afghan peace...
SUKKUR: Journalist Mansoor Mirani was buried in Ghulam Ali Shah graveyard near Pir Jo Goth in Khairpur on Tuesday. In...
SUKKUR: The Larkana Awami Ettehad , a religious and political coalition carried out a protest rally and staged a...
SUKKUR: Chairman Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party Dr Qadir Magsi has said the people are fed up with inflation and...
OKARA: Two dacoits were killed during a police ‘encounter’ here. On a tip-off, A-Division police received an...