Eden fraud case: Dr Amjad’s widow moves court for plea bargain with NAB

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday adjourned the hearing on the multi-billion Eden Housing fraud case after an application was moved before the court by the widow of the main accused late Dr Amjad, for seeking time to strike a plea bargain with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The counsel of the widow of late Dr Amjad appeared before the court and requested to grant some time to his clients as they were going for a plea bargain with the NAB. The court, after receiving a plea of late Amjad’s family, adjourned the hearing by November 16.

Previously, the court had issued orders for auctioning properties of owners of the Eden Housing project, late Dr Amjad and Murtaza Amjad, son-in-law of former Chief Justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry and others.