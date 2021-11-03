KEMU holds seminar on dengue

LAHORE: Keeping in view the high number of dengue cases in Punjab especially in Lahore, King Edward Medical University (KEMU) in collaboration with Health Department and Dengue Expert Advisory Group (DEAG), arranged a comprehensive session for all Tertiary and Secondary public, private hospitals and clinics on Tuesday.

Both clinical and administrative personnel from various hospitals participated in the course. The activity was also shared on Zoom and attended by health professionals from other locations online.

Prof Khalid Masud Gondal, VC KEMU, threw light on the importance of the topic as it was the need of the hour not to leave any gaps in training for the patient betterment. He paid credit to his faculty and their teams for playing pivotal role in the COVID-19 crisis, and now dengue, along with all other academic, research and service delivery.

Prof Saira Afzal, Dean Public Health and Chairperson Community Medicine, Prof Bilquis Shabbir, Chairperson Medicine, Prof Haroon Hamid, Chairman Paediatrics KEMU stressed on the key points in management in Paediatric patients and the recent change in DEAG guidelines.