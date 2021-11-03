Mufti Taqi Usmani urges Ulema to maintain high standards

PESHAWAR: Mufti Azam Pakistan Maulana Mufti Taqi Usmani Tuesday stressed the participants of the Khidmat Madaris Conference to stay stick to the golden principles of Islam and precedents set by their forefathers.

“If we maintain our good behaviour, standard education and the best dealings, no power in the world would harm the religious seminaries. But if we are distracted from our chosen path, things would become difficult for us in this world and the hereafter,” he said while addressing the conference.

The conference was addressed by the general secretary of Wifaqul Madaris Maulana Mohammad Hanif Jalandhri and others. Mufti Taqi Usmani said that the religious leaders would make no compromise on righteousness.

He said they were not friends of the foes of anyone but the supporters of truth and righteousness. “If we are on the right track, we should not be worried about anything whether the world calls us fundamentalist and extremists,” he added.