Body of cop tortured to death by TLP activists found

GUJRANWALA: The body of a police constable, who was tortured to death by the banned TLP activists, was found from a field at Wazirabad on Tuesday.

Reportedly, some passersby spotted a body in the fields near Viroke village and informed Sadar Wazirabad police. The police shifted the dead body to the THQ Hospital. During investigation, it was revealed that the deceased was a police constable identified as Adnan Ehsan. He was deputed in the TLP sit-in at Wazirabad. The investigation officer said that the constable was tortured to death by the banned TLP activists. The deceased left behind a widow and a six-year-old daughter.

Meanwhile, the funeral of the martyred constable was offered at the District Police Lines on Tuesday night. The RPO, the commissioner and other high ups attended the funeral.