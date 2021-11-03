Body of cop tortured to death by TLP activists found

GUJRANWALA: The body of a police constable, who was tortured to death by the banned TLP activists, was found from a field at Wazirabad on Tuesday.
Reportedly, some passersby spotted a body in the fields near Viroke village and informed Sadar Wazirabad police. The police shifted the dead body to the THQ Hospital. During investigation, it was revealed that the deceased was a police constable identified as Adnan Ehsan. He was deputed in the TLP sit-in at Wazirabad. The investigation officer said that the constable was tortured to death by the banned TLP activists. The deceased left behind a widow and a six-year-old daughter.
Meanwhile, the funeral of the martyred constable was offered at the District Police Lines on Tuesday night. The RPO, the commissioner and other high ups attended the funeral.
LAHORE: To combat smog in the provincial metropolis, commissioner Lahore on Tuesday imposed a ban on setting municipal...
MULTAN: The NCOC has issued new guidelines for corona vaccination in educational institutions. Deputy Commissioner...
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday reserved the verdict on maintainability of petitions against the Ravi...
LAHORE: Keeping in view the high number of dengue cases in Punjab especially in Lahore, King Edward Medical...
MANSEHRA: Four members of a family were killed and 12 others sustained injuries when a car collided with a passenger...
LAHORE: QS World University Rankings has issued its new ranking of universities across Asia in which Punjab University...