11 persons injured in Kharan blast

QUETTA: Eleven people were injured in an explosion in Kharan area of Balochistan Tuesday. The police and Rescue workers reached the spot soon after the blast and started operation.
According to the reports, the police have cordoned off the area while the rescuers shifted the injured to a Kharan Hospital. Police said five kg of explosives were used in the blast. Balochistan chief minister took notice of the incident and condemned the blast. He ordered the law-enforcement agencies to investigate the incident. He also directed the authorities concerned to ensure the best medical treatment to the injured.
