Blasts, clashes at Kabul military hospital leave 30 people dead

PESHAWAR: Five armed men wearing explosives-laden jackets stormed Afghanistan’s biggest military hospital, killing 30 people and injuring over 50 others.

Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi told The News that "five armed terrorists of the Islamic State wanted to enter Sardar Mohammad Daud Military Hospital in Kabul and carry out a terrorist attack. The Taliban mujahideen intercepted them at the main entrance and killed four of them and caught the remaining one alive."

He said they were not able to collect the exact details of casualties from the attack, saying "I don’t believe the death would be too much." The spokesman said all the five armed men belonged to the Islamic State.

Meanwhile, Taliban sources told The News that the five armed men were wearing explosives-laden jackets and carried out two powerful explosions followed by heavy gunshots at the main entrance to the 400-bed military hospital in central Kabul.

They said most of the patients and their attendants suffered losses in the two blasts. The Taliban militants immediately arrived at the hospital and engaged the attackers. However, Taliban sources said the five assailants had caused heavy losses before the Taliban military men could arrive at the site.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility by any militant organisation, but Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi told The News the Islamic State was behind the attack.

The Islamic State, stated to be a serious threat to Taliban setup and particularly their top leadership, had claimed a series of attacks in Afghanistan after the Taliban take-over on August 15, this year.

The Islamic State has claimed attacks so far on mosques and other places in the war-torn country. Though the Taliban don't believe the Islamic State is serious to their government, they suspect that some external and internal powers are using the militant group for their own interests to weaken the Taliban so that they could accommodate them in their government.

Also, Taliban said they had busted the headquarters of the Islamic State in eastern Afghanistan, mostly in Nangarhar and Kunar provinces and killed dozens of their members and caught many others.

Some Taliban leaders told this correspondent on condition of anonymity that they were concerned about the security of their top leaders and that's why most of them had been advised to avoid appearing at the public places and avoid travelling in big motorcades.

Sources in Afghanistan's ministry of interior told The News on condition of anonymity that 30 people had been killed and more than 50 injured in the two explosions and fire in the hospital.

In pictures captured by the Taliban militants which they shared with this correspondent showed a plume of smoke over the area of the blasts near the Wazir Akbar Khan area of Kabul city.

It was the first time the Taliban used two military helicopters in the air operation, which they had captured from the US forces. Some residents of posh Wazir Akbar Khan said they first heard a loud explosion that was followed by gunfire.

A few minutes later, they said, the second explosion took place which was louder than the earlier one and then a heavy firing ensued again. The Taliban spokesmen were reluctant to confirm their losses in the attack on the military hospital but two senior Taliban leaders confirmed that saying one of the top commanders, Maulvi Hamdullah Mukhlis died in clashes with the Islamic State attackers.

According to Taliban, Maulvi Hamdullah Mukhlis was the Taliban commander who was the first entered Arg or the presidential place when Taliban took over Kabul on August 15 and gave an interview to Al-Jazeera television.

Taliban said Maulvi Mukhlis led the Kabul military corps and fight the attackers. He received multiple bullet shots and died in the crash inside the hospital. Meanwhile, Pakistan condemned the terrorist attacks near the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital.

The ministry of foreign affairs in a statement said: "We share the pain and sufferings of the families which lost loved ones in these mindless terrorist acts. We also convey our sympathies and support to those injured and pray for their early recovery." The statement said: "Pakistan reiterates its strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations".