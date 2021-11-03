Late senior journalist Rahimullah Yusufzai remembered

MARDAN: Speakers at a condolence reference paid rich tributes to late senior journalist Rahimullah Yusufzai for his journalistic and other services.

The veteran journalist and analyst, who served as Resident Editor of The News International had passed away at the age of 67 on September 9, this year after battling cancer for a long time.

Mussarat Aasi, a Mardan-based journalist, presided over while a former secretary Syed Akhtar Ali Shah was the chief guest at the event arranged in Dr Ayub Rose Farm House, Pilagi, in Shamuzai village of the Katlang town.

Speakers, mostly journalists and poets, paid rich tributes to Rahimullah Yusufzai for his journalistic and social services.

Dr Ayub Rose, who played a role in arranging the reference, in his speech termed Rahimullah Yusufzai a world-class journalist and analyst who won the hearts and minds of the people through his thought-provoking writings.

He said he had a personal attachment with late Rahimullah Yusufzai and declared to observe his death anniversary every year to inform the people, especially the young generation about his way of life, thoughts and good deeds.

Mussarat Aasi said Rahimullah Yusufzai properly guided the young journalists during his long journalistic career.

He suggested setting up a chair at the Abdul Wali Khan University at Mardan after Rahimullah Yusufzai and offering an award in his name for the topper of the Journalism Department every year.

Chief guest Syed Akhtar Ali Shah termed late Rahimullah Yusufzai a shining star of journalism who left behind deep imprints through his scholarly writings.

He suggested including a chapter in the textbooks on the late journalist.

A journalist, Kashifuddin Syed, said late Rahimullah Yusufzai had a multi-dimensional personality and excelled in his tasks.

It was unanimously decided to form a memorial society in the name of late Rahimullah Yusufzai to carry forward his mission of serving the people.

The participants decided that the late Rahimullah Yusufzai’s death anniversary would be marked every year and an award issued in his name for the best services in different fields to encourage and motivate the people, especially the youth. Dua was offered for the departed soul at the end of the function.