6th International Multi-Discipline Conference gets underway

PESHAWAR: The 6th International Multi-Discipline Conference got underway at the Abdul Wali University Mardan (AWKUM) on Tuesday.

The moot was organized jointly by Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University, Peshawar and Sarhad University of Science and Information Technology.

Vice-Chancellor Abdul Wali Khan University Prof. Dr Zahoorul Haq Vice-Chancellor Sarhad University Prof. Dr Saleem-ur-Rehman, Dean, Faculty of Life Sciences, Abdul Wali Khan University, Prof. Dr Sultan Ayaz, MPA Zahir Shah Toru, Director, ORIC, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar, Dr Tariq Mehmood, Dr Saeed Islam, Dr Hazir Rehman, Dr Adil and Dr Asad Ali were the organizers.

A total of 153 papers are to be read out at the conference. Three sessions were held on the first day of the conference.

Prof. Dr Humayun, Prof. Dr Niaz Mohammad and Prof. Dr Abdul Wadud chaired the sessions.

On the first day of the conference, the keynote speaker of the session was Dr Anushka Ataullah Jan, University of Toronto, Canada.

In addition, professors from 20 different departments from all over Pakistan are participating in the session.

Prof. Dr Zahoor-ul-Haq said that this time Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Policy Research Institute is also participating in this global conference which will take a closer look at the economic policy of the province.

It will analyze the revenue and expenditure of the province and make recommendations for what it can change, he added that the environment of the universities is also very encouraging for such research activities.

Dr Saleem-ur-Rehman, Vice-Chancellor, Sarhad University, said the conference connects the scientists and speakers from various universities to express his views.

He said the conference provided an opportunity to know about the universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.