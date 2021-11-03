Two KP ministers take oath

PESHAWAR: Two Members Provincial Assembly (MPA) Khyber Pakhtun-khwa Tuesday took oath as provincial ministers at the Governor’s House here on Tuesday.
Those who were administered oath included Kamran Khan Bangash and Arshad Ayub Khan.
KP Governor Shah Farman administered the oath to the new provincial ministers of KP at a ceremony.
The governor congratulated the newly appointed provincial ministers and wished him success in discharging their respective responsibilities in the best public interest.
The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, cabinet members Shaukat Yousafzai, Ishtiaq Urmar, Dr Amjad Ali, Anwar Zeb, MPAs and senior officers.
