AMC, HHIRS join hands

MANSEHRA: The Ayub Medical Complex Hospital Abbottabad and Helping Hand Institute of Rehabilitation Sciences TRUST (HHIRS), Mansehra, have finalised modalities to join hands in the research field here on Wednesday.

“We have discussed modalities to jointly carry out the research in the health field to benefit patients suffering from various sorts of ailments and disabilities and an agreement in this regard would soon be signed between two institutions,” Dr Bahadur Shah, the director operations HHIRS, told reporters after the thesis defence ceremony.

The students of the sixth batch of the HHIRS’s doctor of physiotherapy (DPT) presented documents of their theses before the Scientific Committee.

The Scientific Committee comprises Dr Mujeeb-Ur-Rehman the Assistant Professor Khyber Medical University, Dr Umar Farooq the Dean & CEO at Ayub Medical College and hospital, Dr. Shafiq the Health Advisor for Helping Hand for Relief and Development, Dr Bahadar Shah the Director Operations HHIRS and Dr Karamatullah the Principal HHIRS inquired the questions related to the defence of the students.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Umar Farooq lauded the HHIRS services to humanity in the field of rehabilitation sciences. “I have not been expecting such outstanding research by the MPhil/PhD students in the rehabilitation sciences field,” he added.