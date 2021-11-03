MA, MSc exams from Nov 10

PESHAWAR: The annual examination of MA and MSc under the University of Peshawar would begin from November 10.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, roll number slips have been sent at the addresses of the private candidates, while the regular candidates could collect them from their respective departments.

The details are also available on the university’s website. The candidates, who could not receive their roll numbers by November 5, should contact the controller examination’s office.