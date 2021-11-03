MA, MSc exams from Nov 10

PESHAWAR: The annual examination of MA and MSc under the University of Peshawar would begin from November 10.
According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, roll number slips have been sent at the addresses of the private candidates, while the regular candidates could collect them from their respective departments.
The details are also available on the university’s website. The candidates, who could not receive their roll numbers by November 5, should contact the controller examination’s office.
MANSEHRA: The district administration in collaboration with the Saibaan development organisation has organised an open...
PESHAWAR: Welcoming verdict of the Peshawar High Court about holding of local government elections on party-basis,...
MARDAN: Speakers at a condolence reference paid rich tributes to late senior journalist Rahimullah Yusufzai for his...
PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz provincial head Amir Muqam on Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ...
PESHAWAR: The 6th International Multi-Discipline Conference got underway at the Abdul Wali University Mardan on...
PESHAWAR: Once crippled by the inefficiencies of its bosses and alleged irregularities at the lower level, the...