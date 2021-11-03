COVID-19 claims no life, 33 cases from twin cities

Islamabad : Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 that had claimed as many as 2,139 lives from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district since the advent of the disease in Pakistan did not cause any death in the region on the second consecutive day though 33 new patients were reported positive from the region in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 142,954.

Data collected by ‘The News’ has revealed that another 24 patients have been tested positive from ICT and nine from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours. To date, a total of 106,945 patients have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from ICT of which 105,728 patients have recovered while 940 patients have lost their lives. On Tuesday, there were a total of 277 active cases of the disease in the federal capital.