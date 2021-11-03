Lok Mela attracts large number of people

Islamabad : Around six hundred artisans were seen actively demonstrating their works in artistically designed cultural pavilions, putting their creativity in arts, crafts, and innovation.

Being a prime institution dealing with Pakistani folk culture, Lok Virsa is cognizant of the need for gender equality which is seen in each event that it holds from time to time, because in this way both male and female practitioners afford equal opportunity of showcasing their talent and getting due recognition thereof.

Lok Virsa Executive Director Talha Ali said that Pakistan’s rich and varied heritage has a craft tradition of more than 9,000 years, dating back to the Mehergarh civilization in Balochistan, which was revealed in the form of ancient pottery products at archaeological sites.

The Indus Valley Civilization of Moen-jo-daro in Sindh and the Harappa civilization in Punjab indicate the impressions of woven cloth production from cotton and wool.

While some artisans have been a regular feature of Lok Virsa festivals, first-timers were of the view that such an event was not just to educate people about their work, but also about the culture and art of other provinces.

Moreover, they consider this a good opportunity to exhibit their artwork and increase sales.

They are mesmerizing the visitors with their unique artisanship.

The crafts on display include embroidery varieties such as Multani, Bahawalpuri, Hazara, Swat, Balochi, Sindhi, zari and motikari, block printing, lacquer work, Khussa making, pottery, tie and dye, doll making, khaddar (hand-spun cotton)weaving, truck art, wood carving, papier mache, namda and gabba (traditional mattresses), metal work, shawl weaving, traditional carpets, blue pottery, Ajrak, wax printing, stone work, wooden spoon making, pattu (rug) weaving and many others. -- APP