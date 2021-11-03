Cash-starved people rushing towards lunda bazaars

Rawalpindi: The poor and middle class in the twin cities are seen rushing to the Lunda Bazaars in search of winter clothing at affordable prices.

All kinds of wears and accessories including gloves, woollen caps, mufflers, pullovers, sweater-shirts, and jackets can be seen hanging in front of shops and stalls situated at different localities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

According to the shopkeepers, the prices of used items are somewhat high due to increasing inflation and price-hike. The sweaters and jackets, which were earlier sold between Rs100 and Rs200, are now being sold between Rs200 and Rs400. Similarly, shoes, which were earlier sold between Rs100 and Rs200, are also being sold between Rs200 and Rs400.

Shahid Khan, a shopkeeper, said “The prices of new jackets and sweaters are skyrocketing and out of reach of a common man. So it is near to impossible for a common man to buy a new shirt or a sweater in the prevailing circumstances.”

“We are also facing financial constraints due to which it is difficult for us to sell used clothes at previous rates. But still, we set the prices that are affordable for the people belonging to lower strata of life,” he said.

Other shopkeepers also stated that they were getting these clothes at exorbitant prices from wholesale dealers and were forced to sell them accordingly.

Masroor Ahmad, a customer, said “The price hike has made lives of the common people miserable.