Northern Blues struggle for a draw in U19 cricket

RAWALPINDI: Northern Blues survived some anxious moments before settling for a draw against Central Punjab in the National Under-19 Championship match at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium here Tuesday.

Central Punjab’s Ali Asfand took five wickets as Northern Blues were reduced to 84-7 chasing an improbable 277 for victory.

Central Punjab Blues resumed their second innings on 61-1 declared their innings on 254-9 in 86 overs. Shawaiz Irfan top scored with 66, while Ali scored 107-ball 50.

Chasing 277 to win, Northern Blues were 84-7 in 32 overs when stumps were drawn. Left-arm spinner Ali picked 5-26 in 16 overs.

In a Pool B fixture being staged at the National Ground in Islamabad, Southern Punjab Blues defeated Balochistan Blues by 129 runs. Sharjeel Hasan and Hamza Nawaz scored half-centuries as Southern Punjab Blues declared their second innings on 189-7 in 40 overs.

Chasing 299 runs to win, Balochistan Blues were bowled out for 169 in the 55th over. Basit Ali scored 54, while Sajjad Ali contributed 45 in the losing cause.

Rehan Ijaz took 4-64, while Zarrar Shakeel picked 3-16 for the winning team.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Blues played out a drawn game against Sindh Blues in another fixture of Pool B being staged at the Shalimar Ground in Islamabad.

Sindh Blues while resuming their second innings on the overnight score of 17-2 were bowled out for 200 in the 59th over.

Abdullah Fazal top-scored with 95. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Maaz Sadaqat with his slow left-arm picked 5-32.

Chasing 243 to win, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Blues were 154-5 in 38.1 overs when the stumps were drawn. Maaz coming to bat at No 5 scored unbeaten 55 from 102 balls. Ahmed Khan top-scored with a quick-fire 32-ball 62 which included five fours and five sixes.

Sindh’s Rizwan Mehmood and Asif Ali picked two wickets apiece.

Sindh Whites’ Adeel Meo and Ghazi Ghori struck centuries in a drawn game against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Whites.

In a Pool A fixture being staged at the Lahore Country Club Muridke, Sindh Whites resumed their second innings on 121-4 in 29 overs, declared on 243-9 in 52.5 overs. Adeel batting at number six top-scored with 108 off 116 balls, hitting 10 fours and three sixes. He was supported by opening batter Ghazi who scored 102 off 145, laced with 11 fours.

Chasing 321 runs to win, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Whites managed to score 261-4 in 61 overs when stumps were drawn. Opening batter Afaq Khan top-scored with 84 off 122, hitting eight fours. Rahimullah returned undefeated on 54 off 112.

In the second Pool A fixture being staged at Sports Stadium in Sargodha, Northern Whites