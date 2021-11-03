Danish puts Sindh in a commanding position

LAHORE: Sindh’s Danish Aziz put up an all-round performance to keep his side ahead against Northern at the Saeed Ajmal Academy in Faisalabad as the eighth round of the Cricket Associations Championship got underway at three Punjab venues on Tuesday.

Northern after opting to bat were bowled out for 139 in 46.5 overs. Opening batter Taimoor Sultan top-scored with 48. Danish with his slow left-arm picked five for 34, while Arish Ali Khan grabbed two for 33.

At stumps, Sindh in their first innings were 158 for four in 45 overs. Danish returned undefeated on 44 off 102.

At the Rana Naved Cricket Academy in Sheikhupura, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after being put into bat were 196 for three when the day’s play was ended early due to bad light. Opening batter Mohsin Khan top-scored with an unbeaten 78 off 129, hitting 11 fours. He was supported by opening partner Waqar Ahmad, who contributed run-a-ball 44, laced with nine fours. The pair scored 70 runs together.

Mehran Ibrahim scored unbeaten 39 off 52 balls, hitting eight fours.

At the LCCA Ground, Lahore, Balochistan after opting to bat scored 248 for six in 79 overs against Central Punjab. Captain and opening batter Azeem Ghumman top-scored with a 172-ball 85, striking 10 fours. Gulraiz Sadaf coming to bat at number seven returned undefeated on 56 off 103 balls. He hit six fours and contributed unbeaten 80-run partnership for the seventh wicket with Mohammad Shahid (38 not out, 63 balls, four fours).