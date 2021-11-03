‘India made too many changes against New Zealand’

ABU DHABI: Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene has said that star batsman Rohit Sharma should have opened the innings in India’s match against New Zealand.

He said India contributed to their own downfall a little bit by fiddling with a settled batting order. “You can be flexible. But not with your top-three batters,” Jayawardene said on Cricinfo’s T20 Time Out.

“I think most teams if you take, you don’t have too much flexibility in that top three. They are settled. They are the ones who are going to give you that initial tempo, who are going to go about things. And then you have that guy at No. 3 who is going to glue things together and bat in both halves of the innings and the rest of the guys are the ones who will probably get floated in and around,” added Jayawardene.

Rohit was pulled out of his usual position at the top of the order in the game against New Zealand and made to bat at No. 3. While that was in response to an injury - Suryakumar Yadav - and the replacement’s - Ishan Kishan - best chance of success being at the top, it left too many players dealing with unfamiliar roles. In the end a rejigged line-up managed only 110 for 7 and was soundly beaten.

Jayawardene, in his tenure as Mumbai Indians coach, has seen a lot of India’s players up close and he believed that the team would have been better served if Rohit had stayed at the top of the order.

“That’s his role he plays in T20 cricket and Virat Kohli is either an opener or No. 3. I think KL Rahul would have been able to play that No. 4 role because he has that ability to change and adapt.

“In an ideal scenario, if India had a good start and had a settled thing, even Rishabh Pant could have batted No. 4 - given they [New Zealand] had a left-arm spinner [Mitchell Santner] and a legspinner [Ish Sodhi], he would have got more licence to then play knowing that he had two-three batters behind him.