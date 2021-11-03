P&G marks 30 years in Pakistan

Karachi: Procter & Gamble (P&G), one of the leading FMCG companies in the world, is celebrating 30 years of its successful business operations in Pakistan, a statement said.

Adil Farhat, chief executive officer for P&G Pakistan, said the milestone is a moment of great pride for P&G.

“Our journey in Pakistan began 30 years ago and through the years, we have remained steadfast in our purpose to touch and improve the lives of Pakistani consumers,” he added. “We continue to invest in Pakistan by building local manufacturing factories and a strong supply base.”

Farhat said this has led to creation of thousands of jobs directly and indirectly.

He further said that Pakistan is an important market for P&G.

Serving a country of 220 million people gives our brands the unique opportunity to delight consumers through superior product performance and to promote conversations, influence attitudes, inspire behavior change and drive positive impact on society and the environment,” he said. “We're poised for future growth in Pakistan and look forward to celebrating many more milestones here in the years ahead."