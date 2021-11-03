Gold drops Rs150/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market further decreased by Rs150 per tola on Tuesday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs117,650 per tola.

Similarly, the 10-gram gold price dropped by Rs129 to Rs100,866.

In the international market, however, gold rates dropped by $8 to $1,792 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,440 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood same at Rs1,234.56.

Gold prices in the local market remained lower by Rs2,000 as compared with the prices in the Dubai gold market, jewelers said.