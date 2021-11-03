Stocks edge higher led by cement

Stocks on Tuesday edged higher led by cement with sentimental support coming from a rebounding rupee and hopes of IMF loan resumption, but late profit-taking cut the rally short, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Share Index edged up 138.14 points or 0.29 percent to close at 47,112.92 points with the highest and lowest of the day being 47,314.75 and 46,974.78 points.

Topline Securities in its market wrap said bullish momentum continued at the PSX today (Tuesday) as well in the backdrop of improved trade deficit numbers on monthly basis, a significant decline in international coal prices, and anticipation of agreement between IMF and Pakistan in the prevailing week as announced by the finance minister.

Initially, the cement sector led the show to celebrate a substantial reduction of over 35 percent in global coal prices but witnessed profit-taking in the latter half, the brokerage said.

Technology and banking sector stocks also added 156 points cumulatively.

KSE-30 Share Index also rose 88.28 points or 0.48 percent to 18,343.15 points.

Darson Securities in a note said the equities succeeded in pulling off another upward spell of trade with the index continuing its upward stir.

The market unlocked in optimistic note in the morning and rose 339.97 points in intraday trading.

The rally was fueled by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, Shaukat Tarin’s statement that “all things have been settled with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for revival of $6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and a formal agreement is expected in a day or two”.

Ready market volumes decreased 124 million shares to 306.24 million from 430.08 million shares on Monday, while traded value also dropped to Rs13.78 billion from Rs14.77 billion. Market capitalisation improved to Rs8.078 trillion from Rs8.063 trillion. As many as 361 companies were active in the session, of which 174 advanced, 171 retreated, while 16 remained unchanged. Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed higher as investors weighed strong oil sales, up 17pc, and exports that increased 17.5 percent in October 2021 to near $2.47 billion. Speculations ahead of IMF deal, rupee recovery, and higher global crude oil built a bullish close, Mehanti said. The highest increase in terms of value was recorded in the shares of Allawasaya Textile, which rose Rs149.91 to Rs2,449.90/share, followed by Nestle Pakistan, up Rs100 to Rs6,000/share.

Unilever Foods after shedding Rs500 to settle down at Rs20,500/share became the worst loser of the day, followed by Rafhan Maize that lost Rs200 to end at Rs9,700/share.

One analyst said an appreciation in the rupee had also bolstered sentiment.

After touching a historic high of 175.27 rupees to dollar in the interbank on October 26, rupee recovered and the dollar came down to around Rs175.27 on Tuesday.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said the market opened on a positive note due to strengthening of rupee and downturn of the commodities price cycle. “Institutional buying was witnessed in the cyclicals (cement and steel) sector. Later on, mixed sentiment was witnessed in the market as investors opted for profit-booking especially in the cement sector in expectation of interest rate hike by the central bank in its upcoming monetary policy.” Byco Petroleum led the volume chart with 19.26 million shares, followed by Telecard Limited with 14.41 million shares.

Stocks that recorded significant turnover included First National Equities, Hum Network, WorldCall Telecom, Maple Leaf, Fauji Cement, TRG Pakistan Ltd, Hascol Petrol, and Air Link Communications. Turnover in the future contracts decreased to 87.41 million shares from 135.87 million on Monday.