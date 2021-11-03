Pfizer expects 2021, 2022 Covid vaccine sales to total $65bln

New York: Pfizer Inc on Tuesday said it expected 2021 sales of the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with German partner BioNTech to reach $36 billion and forecast another $29 billion from the shot in 2022, topping analyst estimates for both years.The U.S. drugmaker said it is seeking to sign more vaccine deals with countries, which could drive sales even higher next year. It has the capacity to produce 4 billion doses in 2022 and has based its projections on sales of 1.7 billion doses.

The company now expects to deliver 2.3 billion doses in 2021 of the Covid-19 vaccine jointly produced with Germany´s BioNTech, 200 million more than its previous forecast in July, as it announced an increase in its research and development budget tied to the vaccination push.

US health authorities on Friday approved Pfizer´s vaccine for children aged five to 11, paving the way for 28 million young Americans to soon get the shot against the disease.

"Despite all we have been able to accomplish to date, we remain focused on our future, not our past," said Chief Executive Albert Bourla. "Our ultimate goal is to help bring this pandemic to an end as quickly as possible, but also to apply the lessons we have learned through our work on the vaccine to all of our therapeutic areas."

Bourla said the company had about three-fourths of the US market share in late October and about 80 percent in the European Union, the result "of our booster being the first to receive emergency use authorization and our two-dose series being preferred by some countries around the world for use in certain younger populations."

Pfizer increased 2021 its research and development budget by $400 million due to more projects on Covid-19 vaccines and related mRNA-based projects, now estimating spending in a range of between $10.4 billion and $10.9 billion.

The press release describes clinical research on an Influenza mRNA vaccine under development, "the first in a planned wave of Pfizer investigational programs leveraging mRNA technology for Pfizer."

Bourla has spoken of the potential for Covid-19 vaccines to produce "durable demand," similar to that of the flu vaccine.

While Pfizer´s financial performance has thrived thanks to the Covid-19 vaccine, the company has been criticized by non-governmental organizations for placing profits above public health in its dealings with governments over the shot.

A recent report by advocacy group Public Citizen accused the company of "bullying" authorities and called for the US government to assume greater leverage with the company.

Pfizer has defended its actions, saying in Tuesday´s press release that it plans to sell the US government one billion doses "at a not-for-profit price to be donated to the world´s poorest nations at no charge to those countries."