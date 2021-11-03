Rupee continues to rise

KARACHI: The rupee appreciated by 0.44 percent to 170.54 per dollar in the interbank market on Tuesday as healthy supplies from exporters surpassed the demand for the greenback from importers, dealers said.

In the open market, the rupee also continued its upward march. It ended at 171.50 to the dollar, compared with the previous close of 171.20.

“The demand for dollars was there from importers and the corporate sector, but dollar selling by some exporters increased supplies and helped the local unit gain value against the US currency,” said a foreign exchange dealer.

The rupee rally continued for a fifth consecutive session due to the prevalence of positive sentiments. Its recovery quickened following the reports on Monday that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would sign an agreement with Pakistan for the resumption of the $6 billion Extended Fund Facility this week. This agreement could pave the way for the release of a $1 billion loan tranche from the global lender.

Possible inflows from the IMF are expected to shore up the country’s foreign exchange reserves and appreciate the local unit.

The rupee is up 2.69 percent from its low of 175.27 on October 26 boosted by the announcement of a $4.2 billion financial support package by Saudi Arabia for Pakistan. The Saudi government announced a fresh deposit of $3 billion, with the State Bank of Pakistan to boost the foreign exchange reserves and also a deferred oil supply to the tune of $1.2 billion.