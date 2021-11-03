Govt to pay Rs10bln to OMCs after POL price status quo

KARACHI: The government would pay around Rs10 billion as price differential claim to refineries and oil marketing companies after it held a raise in the prices of petroleum products in the last fortnightly review, officials said on Tuesday.

The payment of prime differential claim would be made after 13 years on the petroleum products.

According to details, the price differential claim on diesel has been estimated at Rs7.70/liter and on petrol at Rs10.79/liter.

In view of these figures, the government has to pay around Rs10 billion in subsidy on petrol and diesel after deciding to maintain the petroleum prices.

Zahid Mir, Chairman Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAS), confirmed there was a price differential to be claimed or adjusted later.

“This will have a negative impact on the cash flow for refineries and oil marketing companies (OMCs),” Mir said.

Another thing having a negative impact on OMCs was the sales tax at the import stage, he said.

“We are paying 17 percent tax on the import of crude but as the government has reduced sales tax on petrol and diesel we are not able to recover it and will have to file for a refund for this amount,” Mir added.