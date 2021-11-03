Govt to pay Rs10bln to OMCs after POL price status quo

KARACHI: The government would pay around Rs10 billion as price differential claim to refineries and oil marketing companies after it held a raise in the prices of petroleum products in the last fortnightly review, officials said on Tuesday.
The payment of prime differential claim would be made after 13 years on the petroleum products.
According to details, the price differential claim on diesel has been estimated at Rs7.70/liter and on petrol at Rs10.79/liter.
In view of these figures, the government has to pay around Rs10 billion in subsidy on petrol and diesel after deciding to maintain the petroleum prices.
Zahid Mir, Chairman Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAS), confirmed there was a price differential to be claimed or adjusted later.
“This will have a negative impact on the cash flow for refineries and oil marketing companies (OMCs),” Mir said.
Another thing having a negative impact on OMCs was the sales tax at the import stage, he said.
“We are paying 17 percent tax on the import of crude but as the government has reduced sales tax on petrol and diesel we are not able to recover it and will have to file for a refund for this amount,” Mir added.
HYDERABAD: Small chilli farmers from Umerkot, Tharparkar, Mirprkhas and Badin districts are facing colossal losses as...
LAHORE: Hoping to take bilateral trade to the next level, Yerzhan Kistafin, Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, on...
KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry said on Tuesday the apex trade body would support...
Karachi: Procter & Gamble , one of the leading FMCG companies in the world, is celebrating 30 years of its successful...
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market further decreased by Rs150 per tola on Tuesday.According to data released by...
LAHORE: Pakistani entrepreneurs lack the insight and will to innovate, which is the key engine for growth in all...