Brides’ burden

Crippling dowries put a huge burden on brides and their families. Despite constant discussions and awareness measures to end dowry, the practice continues unchecked in the country. What started as a simple show of affection to the bride from her family has transformed into a grotesque plague in society. Many marriage proposals for girls from the middle- and lower-classes fall through simply because they could not meet the financial strains of the marriage and the dowry entailed. A number of people end up taking hefty loans, and even end up losing all their life-savings in the process. This practice is not sustainable in our society where inflation is already soaring, and people are struggling to make ends meet. The government should ensure that those who make such unfair demands are punished.
Hassan Raza
Islamabad
This is to draw the attention of the authorities concerned towards the delays in delivery of electricity and gas...
The most recent TLP protests in certain parts of Punjab have made one thing clear: the government is inconsistent. Its...
This refers to the editorial ‘Child marriage’ . It is suggested that the minimum age for marriage for boys and...
Global warming is one of the biggest problems these days. Unfortunately, however, it is also easily sidelined. The...
In 2020, Pakistan ranked 151 out of 153 countries in the Global Gender Gap Index Report. This news is greatly...
Pakistan won the match against Afghanistan, but not without giving the nation a fright. Pakistan now stands at a...