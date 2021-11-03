Brides’ burden

Crippling dowries put a huge burden on brides and their families. Despite constant discussions and awareness measures to end dowry, the practice continues unchecked in the country. What started as a simple show of affection to the bride from her family has transformed into a grotesque plague in society. Many marriage proposals for girls from the middle- and lower-classes fall through simply because they could not meet the financial strains of the marriage and the dowry entailed. A number of people end up taking hefty loans, and even end up losing all their life-savings in the process. This practice is not sustainable in our society where inflation is already soaring, and people are struggling to make ends meet. The government should ensure that those who make such unfair demands are punished.

Hassan Raza

Islamabad