This is to draw the attention of the authorities concerned towards the delays in delivery of electricity and gas bills. Most consumers receive their bills around the 20th of every month. A time period of one week is given for clearing dues. While some people do not face any problem while making payments of these delayed bills, people with limited economic resources find themselves in a flux at the end of the month.

The ballooning tariffs of gas and electricity already result in inflated bills. In addition to this, the high amount of late payment surcharge makes the matter quite worse. To resolve this issue, gas and electricity companies should deliver the utility bills during the first week of every month.

Muhammad Fayyaz Nawrha

Mianwali