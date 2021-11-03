Ambiguous times

The most recent TLP protests in certain parts of Punjab have made one thing clear: the government is inconsistent. Its words and actions are not aligned. Earlier this year, the government banned the organisation, but it remained registered with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Now, the government has negotiated with the group.

People are already suffering from inflation and high prices. The so-called protest and the delays from the government in handling it has made the situation worse. The authorities should work to deliver the Naya Pakistan that was promised to people in the 2018 general elections. Pakistan has been seeing inconsistency from governments over and over again for over 70 years now. This pattern must break if people are to prosper.

Rumaissa Xaenub Chouhan

Rawalpindi