Let children play

This refers to the editorial ‘Child marriage’ (November 1). It is suggested that the minimum age for marriage for boys and girls should be fixed at 25 and 21 respectively. Early marriages lead to burden to their parents because no child is financially independent or stable at 18. It is essential that both men and women achieve higher education even if they are to conform to social gender norms. A child of 18 can hardly provide for his family and a girl of 14 can hardly be expected to raise children.

This will also mitigate the population explosion. As educated people are more likely to consider family planning. Therefore, for the betterment of the couple in question and society at large, it is suggested that the practice of early marriages be completely banned.

Ravi Kumar Emani

Hyderabad, India