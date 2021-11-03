In the oven

Global warming is one of the biggest problems these days. Unfortunately, however, it is also easily sidelined. The primary cause of global warming is carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases.

It is high time that the government took measures to replace fossil fuels with renewable resources. This would reduce the production of all such gases. Alternately, Pakistan can consider using sources such as sunlight and wind since both can be easily harnessed in Pakistan in most places. Given that the world is beset with one challenge after another, it is wise to take mitigation measures to try to stop the next expected disaster.

Abdul Hameed

Okara