Mistreated half

In 2020, Pakistan ranked 151 out of 153 countries in the Global Gender Gap Index Report. This news is greatly upsetting given that almost half of Pakistan’s population is women, constituting around 49 percent of the total. Women play a great role in economic growth. With their participation in economic activities, countries and companies have managed to improve their performance drastically. Several surveys have claimed that companies with a higher representation of women in managerial positions financially outperform companies with fewer women at the top. This means that women’s participation in the country’s labour force will certainly result in a higher GDP of the country.
Unfortunately, another problem is that those who do work, often face problems of gender inequality, harassment etc at workplaces. These problems can be eradicated by providing education to both men and women. Doing so will encourage women to take part in entrepreneurship and the labour which will ultimately benefit the country.
Engr Waqar Badar Kandhro
Larkana
