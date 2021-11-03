Broken crutches

This refers to the news reports ‘PM thanks Saudi crown prince for financial support’ and ‘Gold cheaper, rupee rebounds’ (October 28). The way the news has been received in the country reinforces the perception that the economy is in great distress with the external account being on the fringe of default. The prime minister seems much relieved, the government’s economic team buoyed, market sentiments having improved while the rupee is making a modest recovery. It appears that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has come as a big relief for the battered economy that has seen the exchange rate plummet to an all-time low.

The question, however, is: how long will our economic managers sustain the economy on dole-outs and borrowings that compromise our political and economic sovereignty? The assistance could easily been avoided by a clampdown on the import of non-essential goods. Curbs on such imports can yield a reduction of $10-12 billion in the import bill.

Arif Majeed

Karachi