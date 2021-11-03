LAHORE: National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) has launched “Back View Mirror and Safety Helmet Awareness Campaign”. In this regard, the police held a helmet and back view mirror distribution ceremony at Thokar Niaz Beg with the coordination of an auto company. NH&MP Commandant Training College distributed the helmets and the mirrors among the motorcyclists.
