 
close
Wednesday November 03, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Awareness campaign

November 03, 2021

LAHORE: National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) has launched “Back View Mirror and Safety Helmet Awareness Campaign”. In this regard, the police held a helmet and back view mirror distribution ceremony at Thokar Niaz Beg with the coordination of an auto company. NH&MP Commandant Training College distributed the helmets and the mirrors among the motorcyclists.