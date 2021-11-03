Two uplift schemes

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved two development schemes of health and irrigation sectors at an estimated cost of Rs6.421 billion. The approved schemes included the Institute of Urology & Transplantation, Rawalpindi, at the cost of Rs5.355 billion and Umbrella PC-I for rehabilitation / construction of offices, residential complex for the newly-created zones, circles, divisions and sub-divisions at the cost of Rs1.066 billion.
