1,286 litre tainted milk destroyed

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) carried out a milk checking drive here on Tuesday. During the operation, 1,286litre adulterated milk was discarded as polluted water, formalin and urea were found in it. The Authority director general said the PFA teams found only 0.4 percent milk adulteration while inspecting 288,570litre milk loaded on 201 milk carrier vehicles by placing screening pickets at the entry and exit points of the City. He expressed his satisfaction over combating milk adulteration in Lahore. He said that teams checked 103 milk carrier vehicles on Sundar Multan Road, Ravi bridge and Saggian whereas 98 vehicles were checked at Babu Sabu Interchange, Ada Plot, Bhobatian Chowk, Raiwind Road and Gajjumata.
