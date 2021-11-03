Sugarcane crushing season begins from 15th

LAHORE: The Punjab government has notified start of crushing season by November 15 in South Punjab and by November 20 in rest of province. According to a notification issued by Punjab Food secretary, i exercise of the powers conferred under Section 8 of the Punjab Sugar Factories (Control) Act, 1950 (XXII of 1950), Punjab governor is pleased to specify the dates of crushing of sugarcane as follows: the occupiers of sugar factories situated in South Punjab shall start crushing of sugarcane not later than November 15, 2021. On the other hand, the occupiers of sugar factories situated in rest of the province of the Punjab shall start crushing of sugarcane not later than November 20, 2021.
