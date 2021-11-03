Rangers sector commander, CCPO inquire after injured cops

LAHORE: Sector Commander Sutlej Rangers and CCPO Tuesday visited Mayo Hospital and inquired after the injured police officers and officials. They presented bouquets of flowers, sweets and cheques to the under treatment policemen and prayed for their early recovery. They informed them about brutal torture by the proscribed party activists.
