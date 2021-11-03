India dangerous place for minorities: Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has termed the series of 17 attacks on mosques in Indian state of Tripura a gross violation of religious freedom and said that India has become a dangerous country in the world for minorities.

The silence of the United Nations and other international human rights organisations is condemnable. Pakistan will continue to raise its voice against the oppression of Indian Muslims, he said on Tuesday. The Punjab governor shared a video of the attacks on mosques in a tweet, and said that there had been a surge in attacks by the RSS terrorists on mosques and Muslims in India. He said that the terrorism against Indian Muslims was state-sponsored. The Muslims are no longer safe in India, he added. Minorities in India are being killed with impunity, their places of worship are attacked and they do not have the freedom to practice their religions, he said while calling upon the United Nations and other international to take notice of the human rights violations in India and act immediately to stop them. Through diplomatic pressure, the international community must ensure the protection of minorities in India, he asserted.

Chaudhry Sarwar stated that the minorities in Pakistan enjoyed complete religious freedom. All minorities including Hindus and Christians are free to practice their religion in Pakistan. He also assured the Indian Muslim brothers and sisters that Pakistan would raise its voice at all international forums, including the United Nations, to protect their rights and they would not be left alone. He also condemned a terrorist incident in Balochistan and said that the entire nation was with Pakistan Army in the war against terrorism.