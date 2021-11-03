Tractor-trolley driven by under-age driver kills man

LAHORE:A man was killed and his wife injured by a speeding tractor-trolley in the Manawan police area on Tuesday. Victim Amin along with his wife Samina was passing through the Manawan police area when a speeding tractor-trolley driven by a 13-year old boy hit the couple. As a result, Amin died on the spot and his wife got serious injuries. Police impounded the tractor-trolley and shifted the body to the morgue.

Rescue 1122: Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD)/Rescue 1122 rescued 115,527 victims while responding to 116,492 emergencies with an average response time of seven minutes across the province during the month of October 2021. This was stated by the PESD director general while chairing a monthly performance review meeting at PESD Headquarters here on Tuesday. According to the DG, PESD/Rescue 11 responded to 34,955 road accidents, 65,281 medical emergencies, 1601 fire incidents, 2,930 crime incidents, 102 drowning incidents, 44 building collapses, 11 explosions and 11,568 miscellaneous operations in Punjab. The meeting was informed that 463 people died in 34,955 road accidents in Punjab in the last month. majority of road accidents, 8,937, occurred in Lahore in which 46 people died.

shot dead: A car rider was shot dead in the limits of Chuhng police on Tuesday. The victim was on his way when some unidentified armed men approached him and opened fire. As a result, the car rider died on the spot. Police shifted the body to the morgue.

Woman INJURED: A 48-year-old woman got fatal injuries after being thrown off the 2nd floor of a house in the Shahdara area on Tuesday. The woman bore marks of deep cuts on various parts of her body. She was admitted to hospital where her condition was said to be precarious. It was yet to be established whether the woman jumped off 2nd floor of the house or she was thrown.

found dead: A 60-year old man was recovered dead lying near a mosque in the Batapur police area on Tuesday. Some visitors found a man lying near Jamia Masjid Hyderi, Rampura Chowk and informed the police. Police shifted the body, yet to be identified, to the morgue.

arrested: Naulakha Investigation police arrested two swindlers on the charges of depriving passengers of their valuables. Police recovered eight cell phones and other valuables from the possession of the accused who were identified as Amir Ali and Sultan.

Fake Pir held: Ghaziabad police arrested a fake Pir on charges of raping a woman. The victim came to the place of Pir Arif Baba to get an amulet when the accused raped her. Police have registered a case against the accused on the victim’s complaint.

commits suicide: A man committed suicide by taking poisonous pills in the Ghaziabad police area on Tuesday. The victim identified as Umar of Ghaziabad was a clerk. Police shifted the body to the morgue.