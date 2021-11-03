Rain clears smog

LAHORE:Scattered rain on Tuesday cleared the hazy sky of the provincial metropolis while Met office predicted cold and dry weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most plains of the country while a shallow westerly wave was still prevailing over northeast Punjab and Kashmir and likely to affect during 24 hours. They predicted that mainly dry and cold weather during night was expected in most areas of the country. Tuesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -04°C while in Lahore it was 15.8°C and maximum was 26.8°C.

Saplings planted: Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) continued to plant large trees on highways in the provincial capital. The chief minister’s adviser Asif Mehmood and PHA DG Jawad Ahmad Qureshi planted trees on the highway of Gulshan-e-Ravi Band Road under "Clean and Green Lahore Campaign" here Tuesday. Asif Mehmood while talking to media said that according to the PM’s vision, trees were being planted all over Punjab.