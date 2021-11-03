Ban imposed on burning of waste

LAHORE:To combat smog in the provincial metropolis, commissioner Lahore on Tuesday imposed a ban on setting municipal waste on fire and cases will be registered against the violators.

An anti-smog meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Muhammad Usman on Tuesday in which officers of all departments concerned participated. The commissioner said a joint team of MCL, LWMC and PHA would crack down on people setting municipal waste on fire. He said that the District Environment Department would issue a certified smog index on a daily basis to prevent uncertified smog index from various private sources. DCs will take strict action and report daily on burning of crop residues on agricultural lands will be made, he said, adding secretary RTA and traffic police should seize vehicles emitting smoke.

The commissioner directed that FIRs should be registered in any case for burning municipal garbage even inside government buildings. Out of all 160 kilns in Lahore, 156 have been converted to zigzag technology, he said and claimed that Shalamar and Wagha Towns in Lahore were currently affected by smog.

The commissioner was informed in the briefing that smog has occurred in these towns due to large scale burning of crop residues in India. The commissioner said that the Environment Department should release data of certified information on smog to the media on daily basis. It is pertinent to mention here that despite commissioner’s orders, no official data of smog in Lahore was released to the media.