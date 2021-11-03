PU stands 145th in QS ranking

LAHORE: QS World University Rankings has issued its new ranking of universities across Asia in which Punjab University has stood 145th, making a landmark jump of 87 points in just 3 years.

In a press statement issued here on Tuesday, PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed said that QS had ranked Punjab University among the best 22 percent universities in Asia while it was counted among top 55 percent universities in 2018. Hence, the Punjab University had improved its ranking by 33.4 percent, he said and added QS World University Rankings was officially recognised by the Punjab government and Punjab Higher Education Commission.

The Vice Chancellor said Punjab University was ranked 232nd by QS in 2018 ranking of Asian universities and PU made continuous progress every year. He said that in just three years, Punjab University’s international ranking had also improved by 16 percent, which was a landmark achievement because it was very difficult to improve university ranking at international level due to tough competition among the varsities throughout the world.