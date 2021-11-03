Vaccination counter for women

LAHORE:Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Sardar Al-Fareed Zafar inaugurated Vaccination Counter for female patients at Lahore General Hospital’s Gynecology Outdoor Department on Tuesday.

MS Dr Riaz Hafeez, Dr Asif Javed, Dr Samina Tawfeeq, Dr Abdul Aziz, Dr Shabnam, NS Raqia Bano, Arifa Rehman and others were also present on the occasion.

Dr Sardar Al-Fareed Zafar said that women are more than half of the population of country and their health is more important for family as they have to look after members as well. He said that in the light of the vision of CM Punjab and Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, better medical facilities are being provided to the patients and the govt has allocated ample funds in this regard. He further said that around 300 women come to LGH every day for treatment in Gynecology Outdoor for which separate vaccination has been arranged so that these women can be vaccinated against corona without any difficulty. He said that the vaccination counters for the citizens at General Hospital are open 24/7 and people are taking full advantage of this facility while the special women’s counter at Gyne OPD will remain open till 4.30 pm.