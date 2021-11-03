Focus on cleaning posh areas affects the rest

LAHORE: Presence of municipal waste on roads, streets, footpaths and empty plots in a number of City localities has become a regular feature while Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) remains busy in cleaning and ensuring proper waste lifting in the posh areas and VIP routes.

Delay in lifting waste especially in the second shift in the localities like Green Town, Township, College Road, Nishtar Town, Johar Town and many other adjoining localities was causing serious inconvenience to the citizens on a daily basis. The company’s bosses especially its operations team always claimed that they were implementing a zero-waste policy but in reality lifting of waste at multiple times from the City was a big challenge for them.

Normally the company lifts waste early in the morning but the waste bins are again full around 11am and waste remains in the bins for hours. These fully loaded waste bins can be seen in residential localities, commercial markets and other important places and have become a permanent problem for the citizens. Another big problem the citizens are facing is placement of waste bins. On College Road, LWMC placed its waste bins on the right side of the road, which is the overtaking lane. Owing to these bins, frequent traffic jams as well as accidents are witnessed there. Similar situation can be seen on a road opposite Township Model Bazaar and on the main roads of Township and Green Town markets.

Many citizens while talking with this scribe said that the company should review its waste lifting policy as well as time besides introducing an effective monitoring system to point out any such wrongly placed waste bin.

Sources in the company revealed that majority of staff especially managers and deputy managers in LWMC Operations Wing didn’t bother to visit their respective jurisdictions. They said, in Johar Town near Samsani Village a big empty plot had been turned into an unofficial landfill site while it was also witnessed that LWMC’s vehicles were shifting waste to various points in the area of Nishtar Town. The Punjab government has made a dengue ward in Expo Centre but just at its backside large heaps of garbage collected by scavengers could be seen. These scavengers sort out plastic and other material from the waste and the remaining is shifted to the LWMC’s vehicles. Another similar scene is at KeerKalan village near Umer Chowk.

A LWMC spokesperson, however, refuted the facts and said LWMC CEO Rafia Haider and all the top management remained in field every day and no discriminatory policy was adopted by the company regarding the City localities. Residents of various blocks of Green Town and Township said that LWMC vehicles usually come in these areas to lift waste once a day and sometime after a day or two. They asked Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to pay a real surprise visit to the area to see the situation. On the other hand, the LWMC spokesperson claimed that on the special directions from the chief minister, CEO Rafia Haider was paying surprise visits to multiple areas of the City to monitor cleanliness condition.

To a question, he said the company had hired retired army officers in the Vigilant Wing and action was being taken on such complaints on a regular basis. To another question, he said lifting C&D waste and cow dung didn’t come in the jurisdiction of the company. He added the department was observing zero-tolerance policy and negligence of any sort was not acceptable.

He added that the goal of transforming Lahore into the cleanest City could not be achieved without active participation of the citizens. He said the company was conducting massive activities across the City to sensitise the citizens for proper disposal of solid waste. He said citizens should dial LWMC official Helpline 1139 for any complaint.