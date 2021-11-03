 
close
Wednesday November 03, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Hindu hardliners threaten top Indian brands

By AFP
November 03, 2021

NEW DELHI: India’s biggest festive season is in full swing but top brands are under pressure from right-wing hardliners accusing them of hurting Hindu sentiments.

Clothes and furniture retailer FabIndia and wellness firm Dabur had to pull adverts in the busy shopping period ahead of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights later this week. Household name FabIndia triggered a storm of abuse online for using an Urdu term, "Jash-e-Rivaaz" ("celebration of tradition"), to describe its latest festive collection.