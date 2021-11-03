Man kills father-in-law, injures brother-in-law

A man gunned down his father-in-law and left his brother-in-law wounded in a neighbourhood of Korangi on Tuesday, while three other people, including a suspected robber, were also shot dead in different incidents in Karachi.

The District Korangi police said that a man was gunned down and his son was wounded at their sweets shop located near Pashtun Chowk in the Bilal Colony area of Korangi.

After receiving information, police and rescue workers reached the crime scene and took the casualties to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), where the father succumbed to his injuries during treatment. He was identified as Dildar Hussain, 40, and his son as Dhani Bakhsh.

SSP Shahjahan Khan said Hussain and his son were at their sweets shop when the older victim’s son-in-law Razzaq, his brother and some unidentified companions arrived at the store and escaped after shooting the two men.

The officer said the motive behind the incident was yet to be ascertained, but the attack might have been carried out over a family dispute. He said the police were trying to locate the suspects. No case had been registered until the filing of this report.

The SITE Super Highway police said Jahangir Batoor Khan, 55, was shot dead near the Northern Bypass. His body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Police said the victim was a watchman who was apparently killed over a personal enmity.

The Ibrahim Hyderi police said Abdul Bashar Sardar, 30, was gunned down in Juma Goth. After receiving information, police and rescue workers reached the crime scene and took the casualty to the JPMC. SHO Muhammad Ali said the initial investigation suggested that an unidentified person had shot the victim seven times, but the motive behind the incident was yet to be ascertained.

The Pak Colony police said that a young man was gunned down while trying to escape after allegedly committing a robbery at a house in the United Colony area.

Quoting eyewitnesses, the police said that the armed men who had been chasing the victim had shot him multiple times. After receiving information, police and rescue workers reached the crime scene and took the casualty to the hospital.

Police said the victim had been trying to escape after committing a robbery at the house of a man named Alex, but the house owner had run after him and shot him with his licensed pistol. The deceased was identified as Shahnawaz Sher Nawaz. Police said he was a drug addict.

‘Robber’ shot dead

A suspected robber was killed during an alleged encounter with police in Surjani Town. According to the Surjani Town police, the encounter took place when police personnel attempted to intercept two suspects riding a motorcycle. Instead of stopping, the suspects opened fire on the police. In retaliation, the police fired back, as a result of which one of the robbers was killed while his companion managed to escape under the cover of fire.

The police seized a pistol and a motorcycle. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and then shifted to a morgue for identification.

Two ‘robbers’ arrested

Separately, two suspected robbers, Hamza and Noman, were arrested in an injured condition during an exchange of fire with police in Nazimabad’s Paposh Nagar.