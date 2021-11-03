MQM moves court to restrict role of administrators, hold LG polls

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) filed a petition in the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday seeking the holding of local government elections and curtailing the powers of politically appointed administrators who were exercising the chief executive’s powers of the elected council.

Filing their petition in the SHC, Faisal Subzwari and other MQM leaders submitted that the provincial government had inducted the Sindh Council Unified Group (SCUG) employees in the Council of Urban Sindh, which included the Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur districts, and that the move was unlawful.

They requested the court to direct the election commission to determine the role and functions of administrators strictly in the absence of an elected local government, according to the functions mentioned in the Election Act’s Section 230 as caretaker until the establishment of the new elected council.

They requested the court to revert and repatriate all the SCUG employees back to the status on the basis of their initial appointments in their particular regions, districts or parent departments, particularly from the urban districts of Sindh — i.e. Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur — for not to disturb the 40 per cent urban and 60 per cent rural area, according to the Recruitment Policy of Sindh 1973, which was protected under Article 27 of the constitution.

They requested the court to direct the provincial government to not restrict the power of the elected council and treat the council as a subordinate rather than an autonomous and independent elected government for their initial appointment and promotion under sections 123 and 124 of the Sindh Local Government Act and under Rule 6 of the Sindh Local Council Employees (Service) Rule by establishing a selection and promotion committee under Section 7 of the Sindh Local Council Employees (Service) Rule 2017, subject to the approval of the elected council.

The court was also requested to fulfil the mandatory policy according to the Sindh Civil Servant Act 1973 and maintain urban, rural and regional quota, which was protected

under Article 27 of the constitution.