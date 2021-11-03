Journalists’ problems to be solved, vows Wahab

Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab said on Tuesday the four pillars of the state must work in the direction laid down in the constitution.

"Now, not only contempt of court but contempt of parliament should also be discussed. It is the job of the courts to get out of the atmosphere of fear and implement the laws of the parliament,” he said while speaking as chief guest a seminar on International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalist at the Karachi Press Club as chief guest.

Senior journalist Mazhar Abbas, Piler’s Karamat Ali, academic Tauseef Ahmed Khan, Pakistan Press Foundation general secretary Owais Ahmed Khan, Karachi Press Cub president Fazil Jamili, Fahim Siddiqi of the Karachi Union of Journalists and veteran journalist Dr Jabbar Khattak were also present.

Wahab said the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) believed in freedom of expression and the media was the fourth pillar of the state. “The PPP has always solved the problems of journalists on a priority basis. We have also enacted legislation for the rights of journalists,” he added.

The administrator said the problems of the media persons would be solved, and the PPP would always support their constitutional and legal struggle. “It is not enough to just file a case for the implementation of the law to protect journalists. It is the responsibility of the state to protect every individual.”

Wahab said cases in the courts had been pending for years. “If every institution does its job honestly, there is no need for special laws. It is necessary to ensure observance of all laws. No government can implement any law without support of courts and people,” he added.