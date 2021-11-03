SBCA chief told to explain unauthorised construction in North Nazimabad

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday issued notices to the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) director general and deputy director (Central), ordering them to explain how an unauthorised construction was allowed in the North Nazimabad neighbourhood.

Hearing a petition against an unauthorised construction in the residential area of Block-I of North Nazimabad, an SHC division bench comprising Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput and Justice Mohammad Faisal Kamal Alam took exception to the non-compliance of the court’s orders.

Hilal Bari and other petitioners submitted that the court had ordered the demolition of an unauthorised construction in 2017, but the alleged contemnors were again raising the construction after the demolition.

The court asked the SBCA’s counsel why the unauthorised construction was allowed to be raised again despite the court’s restraining orders. The court ordered the SBCA director general and deputy director (Central) to appear in person to explain why the unauthorised construction was being raised again.

The court also directed the SBCA deputy director (Central) to appear before the court on the petitions against another unauthorised construction in North Nazimabad’s Block-L and Liaquatabad areas.

Petitioners Zafar Iqbal and Maryum Khatoon submitted that private builders had constructed unauthorised buildings in North Nazimabad’s Block-L and Liaquatabad areas in violation of the approved building plan, but the SBCA was not taking action against the private builders.

On the petition against an unauthorized multi-storey building in the Bihar Colony area, the court directed the SBCA deputy director (South) to file comments why the building was allowed to be raised in a residential area.

Petitioner Mohammad Waheed submitted that the private builder had constructed ground-plus-seven floors in the area in violation of the approved building plan and building regulations.

It is pertinent to mention here that the SHC had earlier directed SBCA DG to take disciplinary action against the SBCA officials who allowed permission of unauthorised constructions in their respective jurisdictions.