PTI and MQM have mortgaged Karachi to PPP, alleges Kamal

Pak Sarzameen Party supremo Syed Mustafa Kamal said on Tuesday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, which have 18 of the 21 NA seats, presidentship, Sindh governorship and federal ministers, have mortgaged Karachi to the “corrupt” and “biased” Pakistan People’s Party.

He was addressing the first protest of a PSP campaign against the federal and Sindh governments. The protest that was organised from various spots from Golimar Nazimabad to Abdullah Chowk in Surjani Town in District Central.

Kamal said Imran Khan had chanted slogans before the elections that he would salvage Karachi from the tyranny of Asif Ali Zardari, but far from giving relief, he had handed over Pakistan's economic lifeline to the “corrupt” PPP.

“The only condition Imran Khan made was that the PPP would not shake hands with Nawaz Sharif and, in return, the PPP could do whatever they wanted to do with Sindh,” said Kamal. He said the PPP wanted to become a political Ghazi by hiding behind Imran Khan's “incompetent” federal government.

“Go Niazi go alone will not work; without go Zardari go, the situation in Sindh cannot be changed. The PSP will not allow this city to be handed over to Zardari,” he said. Terming the Sindh government’s move to take over the Karachi Institute of Heart Disease (KIHD) run by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation “illegal”, Kamal said the PPP, under a well chalked out conspiracy, first destroys the civic institutions by not providing funds and resources so that the educated and competent people are forced to quit their jobs.

Those who run Pakistan have forgotten the city that nurtures the whole of Pakistan, he said. “Karachi’s Liaquatabad market alone pays more taxes than the whole of Lahore, yet they do not pay attention to us,” he said. “Not a drop of water, education, health or transport is given to Karachi, a city that runs the whole of Pakistan.”

Commenting on the recent agreement inked between the federal government and the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, the PSP chief said that if agreements were being struck with proscribed organisations, then those who ran the state should also be considerate to the people of Karachi, Sindh and Balochistan and forgive them too.

“I had already taken the guarantee that none of the young people who gave up arms by accepting our ideology had not even thrown a single stone.” He also informed the ruling elite that the inflation-hit people had been forced to come out of their houses to protest and were standing on footpaths. They would take to the streets, which was only one step away, and would not take a step back by making any agreement.

“Today again, I take the guarantee of youths. Hammad Siddiqui is not a terrorist. Those who make terrorists are government allies,” he said. “The state must recover all missing persons, including Siddiqui. I am the voice of every human being who has no voice. I guarantee everyone.”

Kamal said that when he talks about forgiving the youth of Karachi, Balochistan and Sindh, he actually talks about the interest and development of Pakistan.